Irish bombshell Martin breaks his silence after being dumped from the Love Island villa

Love Island bombshell Martin Akinola has broken his silence, after being dumped from the villa.

The Irish star joined the hit dating show during Casa Amor, and he struck up a romance with Tanya Manhenga.

Tanya then brought Martin back to the main villa and recoupled with him, leaving her beau Shaq Muhammad heartbroken.

However, Tanya later ended things with Martin and rekindled her romance with Shaq.

On Friday night, there was another recoupling and as Martin was left single, he was dumped from the villa.

The 27-year-old has since broken his silence on his exit, and slammed Tanya for “going about things the wrong way”.

The Dubliner told ITV: “Meeting Tanya at Casa Amor was great. She’s a beautiful girl, a sweet, sweet girl as well. We had a very good thing going at Casa Amor, the connection was there, the vibes were there. It felt great to explore that.”

“It was only right that we tried to continue that at the Villa. Obviously that didn’t happen, but getting to know her was great. I felt like we definitely had a connection at Casa Amor.”

Speaking about Tanya’s decision to go back to Shaq, Martin said: “She followed her heart – which was fair enough – but she went about it the wrong way. That’s what I had a problem with.”

“I felt like I needed to know before her little speech at the bridge. She should have told me earlier and given me a head’s up. I feel I deserved that little bit of respect. I didn’t get that. That’s why the row happened.”

“I told her good luck and I wish her and Shaq well. When I left the Villa as well I said good luck as I saw she felt so bad. She did what she had to do, she just went about it the wrong way really.”

Martin went on to speak about his relationship with Shaq, saying: “Me and Shaq never had a problem. Yes, it got awkward sometimes, but we never had a problem.”

“We handled our issues as men, very mature, we never had a row or words with each other, none of that. We just talked things out. I never had a problem with Shaq.”

When asked whether he thinks Shaq and Tanya are in love, Martin replied: “Genuinely, I think Shaq might be in love with her. But I don’t think she’s in love with him.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

