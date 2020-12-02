The annual list has revealed which videos were watched the most by Irish people

Ireland’s most watched YouTube videos in 2020 have been revealed in an annual list of top trending videos.

The list offers an insight into what caught the nation’s attention throughout the year, as people spent more time at home than ever before.

The most-watched video in Ireland (that is not a music video) is 60 Days Build Millionaire Underground Swimming Pool House from Mr. Tfue.

The 16 minute video shows how to build an impressive swimming pool in just 60 days.

The second most popular video of the year was an emotional clip from ITV’s This Morning.

In the video, presenter Philip Schofield speaks for the first time about being gay in a chat with co-presenter Holly Willoughby.

In a year when laughs were much needed, Irish comedy stars Foil, Arms and Hog landed at number three on the most-watched list, with their timely ‘Quarantine Maths Disaster’ video.

The hilarious sketch showed the perils of online classes, relating to thousands of people across Ireland.

American creator MrBeast was next on the list, thanks to his Anything You Can Fit In The Circle I’ll Pay For video.

The video saw him combine his love for philanthropy and stunts, as he made a number of surprising charitable donations.

Check out the rest of the top ten below:

5. Sidemen Reunited Mukbang

6. Lee Mack’s Joke Leaves John Cleese In Near Tears | The Graham Norton Show

7. UFC 246: Conor McGregor Octagon Interview

8. Backyard Underground Bunker Tour/Update 5 years on- Colin Furze

9. Ant & Dec prank Bradley Walsh a second time! – Saturday Night Takeaway

10. I’m Coming Out – Nikkietutorials