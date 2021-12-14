Peacock release chilling trailer for ‘The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media’

Peacock have released a chilling trailer for a documentary on the murder of YouTube star Gabby Petito.

The 22-year-old was reported missing by her family on September 11, after her fiancé Brian Laundrie returned home from their road trip across the US alone.

Her body was found at a forest in Wyoming on September 19, and a local coroner ruled that she had been killed by strangulation about three to four weeks prior to the discovery of her body.

Brian, who was declared a person of interest, was reported missing by his family on September 17.

His remains were found in Florida’s Carlton Reserve in October, and his death was ruled a suicide.

‘The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media’ features interviews with Gabby’s family – including her mom Nichole Schmidt, her stepdad Jim Schmidt, and her dad Joe Petito.

In the trailer for the Peacock documentary, Jim says: “It was like every parent’s nightmare in just a flash of a second. She’s gone, she’s missing.”

Nichole adds: “The thoughts that were going through my head were that something really bad has happened to her. It’s still unbelievable. I don’t understand it.”

‘The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media’ premieres on Peacock on December 17.

Check out the trailer below: