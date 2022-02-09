National Pizza Day: Hailey Bieber shares her ‘quick and easy’ pizza toast recipe

Looking for a tasty treat this National Pizza Day?

Hailey Bieber shared her “quick and easy” pizza toast recipe last week, and it’s gone viral.

The model starts by buttering sliced sourdough bread on both sides, adds some truffle oil on top, and pops it onto the griddle and to cook until it’s golden brown.

The 25-year-old then adds burrata, sliced tomatoes dressed in olive oil, lemon and salt and a little more truffle oil, and bakes it in the oven.

She then adds warm marinara sauce, grated parmesan and red pepper flakes, and tucks in to her “very very yum” snack.

Commenting on Hailey’s TikTok video, one fan wrote: “I never thought I’d learn how to make pizza toast from THE Hailey Bieber but I’m here for it.”

Check out the tutorial below: