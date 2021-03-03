Ioan Gruffudd files for divorce from Alice Evans after 13 years of marriage

The couple met on the set of 102 Dalmatians in 2000

Ioan Gruffudd files for divorce from Alice Evans after 13 years of...

Ioan Gruffudd has officially filed for divorce from Alice Evans, after 13 years of marriage.

Last month, the actress announced their shock split on Twitter, and told fans it was Ioan’s decision to part ways.

In a since-deleted tweet, Alice wrote: “My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week. Me and our young daughters girls [sic] are very confused and sad.”

“We haven’t been given a reason except that he ‘no longer loves me’. I’m so sorry,” she added.

Weeks after their split hit headlines, the Press Association has reported that Ioan filed for divorce at Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday.

Reacting to the news on Instagram, Alice shared a screenshot of a news article about their divorce, and wrote: “Oh. Ok. Thanks for letting me know. I guess?”

After meeting on the set of 102 Dalmations back in 2000, Alice and Ioan tied the knot in 2007.

The couple have since welcomed two daughters together – Ella, 11, and Elsie, 7.