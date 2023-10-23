Inside Love Island stars Will Young and Jessie Wynter’s trip to Dublin

Will Young and Jessie Wynter jetted into Dublin on Saturday evening.

The couple have been inseparable since they met on the winter series of the dating show earlier this year.

Since leaving the villa, the TikTok farmer and the model have travelled Europe together, and even returned to her native Australia to meet her family.

On Sunday morning, Will and Jessie joined Martin King and Katja Mia on the Ireland AM couch to chat about life since leaving the Love Island villa and Will’s new book For The Love Of Farming.

The couple later appeared as guests on Charleen Murphy and Ellie Kelly’s Hold My Drink live podcast in Vicar Street.

Social media sensation Eric Roberts was also one of the popular duo’s guests on the evening.

After Will came on-stage, he jokingly got down on one knee in front of Jessie – to the delight of the crowd.

After their podcast appearance, Jessie shared a photo of herself and Will hold their Go Loud microphones.

She sweetly wrote: “Ireland – we absolutely love you.”

The couple also shared a sweet photo with Charleen and Ellie.

Concluding their evening, Will and Jessie enjoyed their first-ever pint of Guinness.