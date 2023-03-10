Georgia Harrison to open up about revenge porn ordeal in documentary after ex Stephen Bear is jailed

Georgia Harrison is set to release a documentary about revenge porn, after her ex Stephen Bear was jailed for sharing a secret sex tape of them.

The reality star’s former flame was sentenced to 21 months in prison earlier this month, after he was found guilty of disclosing a private sexual film of her.

Confirming her plans to release an ITV documentary on the subject, Georgia wrote on Instagram: “I was silenced for over 2 years now I finally have the chance to show you the journey I had to go on to get to this point.”

“There was a lot of interest from the get go about making a documentary on this subject and I couldn’t be happier to announce @itv @itvxofficial will be showing it on the 20th march at 10pm on itv2 produced by @multistorytv.

“ITV made me the person I am today from Towie, to Love Island to this and there is no one I would trust more to handle such a sensitive part of my life ❤️,” she continued.

“More information to follow but since it’s out in the press I thought I should let my followers know as you guys have supported me so much to get to this point. Thank you ❤️.”

Georgia’s plan to release a documentary about her revenge porn ordeal was first reported by The Sun.

A source told the newspaper: “Georgia was put through hell and so making this documentary was extremely hard for her, there were a lot of tears during filming.”

“She was both angry and devastated throughout the trial and the film captured all her raw emotions during what was a really horrific time.”

“After this utter nightmare, she wants to finally move on with her life and through justice being served and by meeting other victims of revenge porn, she’s taking those first steps.”

Bear, who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, filmed the pair having sex on CCTV without Georgia’s consent and claims he made £40,000 after he uploaded it to OnlyFans.

He was convicted of voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films.

Alongside his 21-month jail sentence, Bear was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years and was slapped with a five-year restraining order banning him from contacting Georgia.

Bear will also have notification requirements to keep police informed about his address and whereabouts for 10 years.

Victims of any kind of sexual offence in the UK are automatically granted anonymity, but Georgia bravely decided to waive her right to anonymity in order to speak out about her experience.

Revenge Porn: Georgia vs Bear will air on ITV2 and ITVX at 10pm on Monday, March 20.