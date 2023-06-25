First look: The heart rate challenge returns to Love Island

Pulses are set to race on Love Island tonight, as the girls and boys take part in a sexy heart rate dance challenge.

Catherine receives a text, which reads: “Islanders, it’s time to get each other’s hearts racing in tonight’s Boys vs Girls Challenge #BackToTwerk #GetSexy

From a sassy cheerleader to a cheeky cupid plus a sexy fireman, a knockout boxer and more, the Islanders show off their best moves as temperatures rise.

Who will come out on top by getting the Islanders’ hearts pumping the most?

And will there be some shock results leaving them to question their couples..?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm.

