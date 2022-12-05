First acts announced for Electric Picnic 2023

The first 10 acts for Electric Picnic 2023 have been announced.

The popular festival will return to Stradbally in Co. Laois next year from September 1st – 3rd.

Billie Eilish has been announced as Friday’s headline act, while Lewis Capaldi and Fred Again… will headline the festival on Saturday.

Christmas has come early! 🎁🎄 Set those alarms ⏰ last remaining tickets go on sale 10am this Friday, 9th December 🎫✨ https://t.co/rM68opXmvl

🌳 Subject to licence pic.twitter.com/RhzlpfCk20 — Electric Picnic (@EPfestival) December 5, 2022

Other acts confirmed to perform at the festival include our very own Niall Horan, alongside Steve Lacy, IDLES, Jamie xx, Tom Odell, Amyl & The Sniffers and Rick Astley.

The last remaining tickets for next year’s Electric Picnic will go on sale at 10am on Friday, December 9.

The remaining line-up will be revealed in the New Year.

This year the festival returned to Stradbally and welcomed 70,000 music fans hungry to experience Ireland’s biggest music and arts festival.

Picnickers enjoyed a redesigned site layout, brand new areas such as The Theatre, Fishtown and of course all the festival favourites like Mindfield, Salty Dog and Trailer Park.

Tickets for Electric Picnic 2023 are priced at €281 for Weekend Camping, Sunday Day tickets are €106 and Early Entry Passes for Thursday night are priced at €39.05. All ticket prices include a booking fee.