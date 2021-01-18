EXCLUSIVE! Louise Cooney admits Covid vaccine gives her hope after a ‘really difficult’ lockdown

The Irish influencer opened up about how she takes care of her mental health during the pandemic

Louise Cooney has admitted the Covid vaccine has given her hope after a “really difficult” lockdown.

The Irish influencer explained that while she had her “down days” during the coronavirus pandemic, the vaccine was the “light at the end of the tunnel”.

The Limerick native spoke to Goss.ie on Blue Monday as Pieta House launched their ‘Know the Signs of Suicide’ campaign, which aims to help people identify what signs to watch and listen out for.

Speaking about her lockdown experience, the 28-year-old said: “I have found it to be a really eye opening time, I’ve learnt so much.”

“At times it was really hard, particularly in lockdown 1, and at times I’ve never felt happier. There’s a lot to be said for living more simply.

“I know from the down days in lockdown 1, it’s so important to get into good routines and to do certain things to take care of your mental health.

“For me it was reading, running, walking with the dogs, writing in my journal, self-care, mainly I had to learn to be ok with this slower pace of life.”

Louise moved into an apartment in Dublin earlier this month, and revealed she is “settling in great”.

“It feels like home already,” she admitted, “I’m loving having a roommate again, and the decorating/organising is a nice bit of escapism from the reality of life right now.

“I’m looking forward to a lot, I feel like moving back to Dublin is the start of a new chapter for me, and I feel like I’m where I’m supposed to be.”

“I’m launching my own brand in the Spring, and have some exciting collaborations coming up,” the blogger teased.

“I’m also proud to be an ambassador for Pieta and Unicef Ireland this year, I really hope to continue to use my platform to help people this year. I got so much fulfilment from that side of things last year.

“I also can’t wait to see little bits of normal life resume, with news of the vaccine, I really do think there is a light at the end of the tunnel and the pandemic will hopefully come to an end this year,” Louise added.

To learn about what signs to look for to prevent suicide, visit www.pieta.ie.