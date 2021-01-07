Take a look inside Louise Cooney’s new Dublin apartment

Louise Cooney has given her followers a tour of her new Dublin apartment.

The Irish influencer made the move on Monday, after spending lockdown at her family’s home in Limerick.

The 28-year-old has been documenting her move on her Instagram account, sharing photos of her stunning new home and doing homeware hauls.

The blogger uploaded a vlog to her YouTube channel earlier today, where she shared the exciting moment she stepped into her new home.

Louise has moved in with her pooch Cooper, with a housemate set to move in on Friday.

The apartment has a balcony which is perfect for her adorable Dachshund, and Louise revealed she has even bought fake grass to put outside for him.

The Limerick native admitted the apartment was a work in progress, as she awaits more deliveries for her home.

“Obviously I have ordered a TV. I’m going to start ordering different pieces of furniture for my room as well – a bookshelf for shoes, and shelving units for the bottom of my wardrobe…” she explained.

“I’m so excited now for this year, just being here. It’s almost that same feeling I had when I went to New York, but this time it feels more realistic.

“So yeah, I’m just really happy,” Louise admitted, before concluding the vlog.