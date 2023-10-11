EXCLUSIVE! Johnny B splits from influencer girlfriend Shauna Lindsay after one year together

The 2 Johnnies star Johnny B has split from his model girlfriend Shauna Lindsay, Goss.ie can exclusively reveal.

The RTÉ 2fm presenter and the popular influencer had been dating for just over a year.

Goss.ie revealed The 2 Johnnies star was dating the Limerick model last August, after they went on a romantic trip to Rome together.

However, we can now confirm the pair have “quietly parted ways”.

An insider exclusively told Goss.ie: “They split up a few weeks ago and they wanted to keep things private.”

“They have always been private about their relationship and tried their best not to draw media attention, and they feel the same way about their break up.”

The well-placed source added that the pair “ended on good terms”, but that they have very much been taking time apart and have kept their distance since calling it quits.

“They both really wanted things to work but it just wasn’t meant to be. There was an instant attraction and a great connection but Johnny, in particular, has a very hectic life and they have found it hard spending time together in recent months,” the insider added.

While Johnny has been busy with his hit podcast and radio show, Shauna is said to have been focusing on her music career and has started to record music, hoping to break into the music industry.

Since their breakup, Shauna has been living it up online and has been sharing photos travelling with friends.

Just last month, she flew to Ibiza for their famous closing parties, and the model posted stunning photos in bikinis while soaking up the sun.

Before the Ibiza trip, Shauna jetted to California to spend time with her sister and her nephews, posting sweet pics from Disneyland California.

Johnny and Shauna’s romance came just weeks after the story of the GAA Catfish, which aired on The 2 Johnnies Podcast, went viral last year.

Across two episodes, Johnny revealed he had been the victim of a catfish, whom he named ‘Nikki’ to protect her identity.

In a story that shocked the nation, Johnny detailed how he and a number of inter-county GAA players were all fooled by the same woman.

After the GAA Catfish saga, Johnny started dating Shauna last summer.

At the time, an insider told Goss.ie: “After getting catfished, Johnny B was obviously much more cautious about girls trying to contact him on social media, he didn’t seem interested in dating anyone.”

“Then he got close to Shauna and has been taking things slow but things are going really well between them.”

Shauna later admitted they met after connecting on Instagram.

After a follower asked how she met Johnny during a Q&A on Instagram in January, Shauna confessed: “We met as every other modern day love story would begin – the DMs.”

While this was Johnny’s first high profile relationship, as he previously dated women outside of the public eye, Shauna previously dated Ireland rugby player Conor Murray.

The Miss Universe Ireland runner-up had a brief romance with the Limerick sportsman in 2016.

As well as running his hugely popular podcast alongside Johnny ‘Smacks’ McMahon, The 2 Johnnies also host their own drivetime radio show on RTÉ 2FM.

Meanwhile, Shauna works as a full-time influencer and model, and has over 77.9k followers on Instagram.

Goss.ie has contacted Johnny and Shauna for a comment.