EXCLUSIVE! Jamie Dornan says working on Belfast movie had a ‘heavy emotional price’

Jamie Dornan has revealed working on his new movie Belfast had a “heavier emotional price” than his previous roles.

Speaking to Goss.ie at the annual Oscar Wilde Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday night, the Irish actor opened up about the pressure he felt filming the project.

The 39-year-old is currently being lauded for his moving role in Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast, about a young boy growing up during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Jamie portrays the role of ‘Pa’, the boy’s father in the film, alongside Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, and Ciaran Hinds.

When asked how he emotionally prepared himself for the role, Jamie said: “Well it comes [with a] heavier emotional price than a lot of other jobs maybe…”

“But I understand it, I understand those people, I understand that place, and I understand the importance of Ken telling that story, his story, and just to be a part of it is a massive thing.”

“You don’t go into anything expecting everything that’s come out of it for us but it’s been enjoyable and a little exhausting,” he confessed.

When asked if he felt a lot of pressure filming the movie as a Belfast native himself, the 39-year-old replied: “A wee bit yeah.”

“I don’t know, it’s a little bit of pressure just working with the people I’m working with,” he continued.

“Turning up to set everyday with Ken Brannagh there and Judi Dench playing your mum, you know its a mad experience.”

“But there seems to be an unbelievable response to the film, and we’re all very proud of it.”

