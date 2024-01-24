EXCLUSIVE! Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu reveals why she’ll NEVER return to Love Island

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has revealed why she’ll never return to Love Island.

While a host of former Islanders have rejoined the series for an All Stars version, the Turkish beauty has no interest in appearing on the show again.

The 29-year-old rocketed to fame after winning Love Island in 2022 alongside her beau Davide Sanclimenti.

While the couple briefly split last summer, they rekindled their romance just a few weeks later – and are still going strong.

Speaking to Goss.ie for Spin Genie, Ekin-Su was asked if she would go back on the show if she was single.

“No, that ship has sailed for me,” she replied.

“I went on, found Davide and won the show. I’d rather go out on a high than risk going back and having a bad time.”

The reality star is now focusing on bigger and better things, and is currently appearing on the US version of The Traitors.

In a bid to break America, Ekin-Su was cast alongside the likes of The Real Housewives of Miami’s Larsa Pippen, Bling Empire star Kevin Kreider, and Dancing with the Stars’ Maksim Chmerkovskly.

The show airs on Peacock, and follows 21 personalities as they compete in a series of challenges in a bid to win a cash prize of up to $250,000.

The US version, which was filmed in Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands, is hosted by Alan Cumming.