EXCLUSIVE! Allen Leech reveals he’s expecting second child with wife Jessica Blair Herman at Downton Abbey premiere

Allen Leech and Jessica Blair Herman are expecting their second child together.

The couple, who tied the knot in California back in 2019, welcomed a baby girl back in 2020.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the world premiere of Downton Abbey: A New Era in London on Monday evening about fatherhood, Allen said: “[It’s been] good, so much so that we’re going to go again. My wife is 18 weeks pregnant now.”

Allen and Jessica announced their first pregnancy at the world premiere of the first Downton Abbey movie, which also took place in Leicester Square, back in 2019.

When asked would he like to do a third Downton Abbey movie, Allen said: “I think so. I mean we love coming back together to do it.”

“When we finished the show we thought that was it, ‘Goodbye, see ya.’ Then we did a movie and said, ‘Ok that’s it, goodbye, see ya.’ And now we’re back here again. If we just keep saying goodbye we could be back in 20 years doing a film every three years.”

Downton Abbey: A New Era will hit cinemas across the county on April 29.