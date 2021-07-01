Everything we know about the two bombshells entering the Love Island villa tonight

The new boys already have their eyes on some of the girls

Everything we know about the two bombshells entering the Love Island villa...

It’s only been three days since the new season of Love Island aired, and there has already been plenty of drama.

New girl Chloe Burrows shook up the villa after her decision to couple up with Aaron Francis meant Shannon Singh was dumped from the show after a short stint.

The show continues on Virgin Media One tonight at 9pm, and will see two new boys enter the villa.

Here’s everything we know about the bombshell arrivals:

Liam Reardon

Liam Reardon is a 21-year-old bricklayer from Wales.

Speaking about why he signed up for the show, the bombshell said: “I’m after a new partner. It’s been a while since I’ve had a girlfriend. I’m struggling to find one.”

Liam revealed he has his eyes on two of the girls in the villa, saying: “I think Kaz is really good looking and has a great personality. I’m looking forward to getting to know her. And Chloe – I like her confidence and I’m intrigued to see what she’s about.”

“I am competitive to a certain extent. I’m not over the top. It’s always nice being a winner. If I’m in competition for a female, I want to try my best, but I won’t go too far out of my way. If she liked you that much she wouldn’t have to make a choice.”

Chuggs Wallis

Chuggs Wallis is a 23-year-old business owner who sells customised bucket hats.

The Surrey native is looking for a best friend and a girlfriend all in one, and is interested in Liberty, Chloe and Faye.

Speaking about why he signed up for the show, Chuggs said: “I just feel like it’s now or never. I’m only 23 but I’m scared of aging. Especially as half of my last year of uni was taken away and we had so many fun plans.”

“With Covid and the pandemic, I feel like I’ve missed a year of my youth, so I’m really gagging to get it all back – make the most of it.”

“I need someone to be my best mate. I need someone who is going to muck in with my brothers, my family. I’ve got a mate who has a girlfriend, she plays rugby, golf.. everything with us. She’s great, she gets involved. I want something like that.”