Eurovision legend Johnny Logan shares his thoughts on this year’s Irish representative Bambi Thug

Eurovision legend Johnny Logan has shared his thoughts on this year’s Irish representative, Bambi Thug.

Johnny won the iconic song contest back in in 1980 and 1987, with What’s Another Year?, And Hold Me Now, respectively.

Bambi Thug, a Cork-born artist was one of six hopefuls who battled it out on The Late Late Eurosong Special on Friday night.

Johnny has now predicted that the song could win us the competition.

He told The Sunday World: “They could win the Eurovision with this song.”

“It’s probably the best and most original entry that Ireland has had for as long as I can remember.”

“I think it’s a very good choice and it will definitely get attention. What I saw last night is that it was eye-catching and different.”

“The people who were watching obviously related to it and that’s why it was chosen.”

He continued: “If it doesn’t end up doing really well at Eurovision I will be quite surprised. I’ve always hoped that the Irish songs would do well over the last few years, but I never really felt that they would.”

“This one I think has a really good chance. It just depends on the make up of the jury and the other songs that are in the contest.”

“The thing about Bambie Thug is that it works…it’s a very visual thing the way they presented themselves. It’s different enough to be eye-catching.”

“What came into my head all the time was Bjork and her song So Quiet, which went from being quiet into this big band thing…that’s not the kind of song that it was, but it was that type of movement from one type of musical genre into the next.”

“It goes from very disjointed, distorted into almost like a show song and then back out when they did the little dance.”

He added: “The one thing about the Eurovision Song Contest is that every year people try to copy the song that won before because they think that’s the secret to winning it.”

“This year’s Irish entry doesn’t do that. I wish Bambie the very, very best at Eurovision and I would say to them to enjoy the experience.”

This year’s contest will be held in Malmö, Sweden.

Two semi-finals will take place on Tuesday May 7 and Thursday 9 followed by the Grand Final on Saturday May 11 2024.