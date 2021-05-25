Emily In Paris introduces three new characters for season two

Three new characters are joining the cast of Emily In Paris season two.

The first season followed Emily (played by Lily Collins), a driven American woman who left her previous life and boyfriend behind to move to Paris for an unexpected job opportunity.

Emily was tasked with bringing an American point of view to a French marketing firm, and cultures clashed as she adjusted to the challenges of life in a foreign city, while juggling her career, new friendships and love life.

The highly anticipated second season will see the return of Lily as Emily, as well as Lucas Bravo (who plays heartthrob Gabriel), Ashley Park (who plays Emily’s best friend Mindy) and Camille Razat (who plays Camille).

The new season will also see three new additions to the cast, including a new love interest for Emily.

Alife, who will be played by Lucien Laviscount, is described as a “sarcastic and charming cynic” who “works to live”.

According to the press release, the London-born heartthrob “enjoys teasing Emily. They have an antagonist relationship that evolves into something more.”

Jeremy O. Harris will portray Gregory Elliott Dupree, described as an “iconic” fashion designer, while Arnaud Binard joins the cast as Saint Tropez nightclub owner Laurent G. – who crosses paths with Emily when he agrees to promote one of her brands.

