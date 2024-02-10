Ekin-Su Culculoglu signs up for this reality show after split from ex Davide Sanclimenti

Ekin-Su Culculoglu has signed up for this reality show following her recent split from ex-boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti.

The pair rocketed to fame after they won ITV’s Love Island in 2022.

The 29-year-old took to her Instagram to share the news of their break-up.

She wrote in a statement: “The last 18-months have been a rollercoaster of ups and downs, just like every relationship. Davide and I both wanted to make this work as we cared deeply for each other.”

“Unfortunately I have recently made the decision to end our relationship and to go our separate ways.”

“Breakups are never easy. For any couple. And we hope htat our privacy will be respected at this time. I enjoyed our time together and will cherish the memories we made.”

“Thank you for your continued support. It’s been so lovely to have you follow our Love Island journeys together since the villa and we hope you’ll continue to follow our careers as we go off in our own directions.”

“Love always, Ekin-Su x”

The Love Island 2022 winners previously announced they split back in June, however the pair rekindled their romance just a few weeks later.

However, Ekin-Su is now reportedly in talks to appear on this year’s Celebrity Big Brother.

An ITV spokesperson told the Daily Mail: “Any names are at this point pure speculation and viewers will have to tune in to see who will be entering the Celebrity Big Brother house.”

The series, which is set to have the most “dramatic, outrageous” opening scenes, will air in March.

Kate Middleton’s close relative is also set to join the cast of Celebrity Big Brother 2024.

The Princess Of Wales’ uncle Gary Goldsmith has reportedly negotiated a hefty fee with ITV for his appearance on the show.

The controversial brother of Carol Middleton previously dodged jail time after being found guilty of hitting his fourth wife in a drunken row in 2017.

A source told The Sun: “Gary is champing at the bit to get on Celebrity Big Brother.”

“He finalised the terms of his deal today and can’t wait to enter the house.”

It was also revealed that the 58-year-old also auditioned for I’m A Celebrity last year but was rejected at the final stage over fears it may embarrass the Royals.