David Schwimmer posts heartwarming tribute to Friends co-star Matthew Perry

David Schwimmer has posted a touching tribute to his Friends co-star Matthew Perry.

The actor, best known for playing Chandler Bing in the iconic US sitcom, was found dead at his home in LA on October 28.

This comes after the cast members including Courteney Cox, Jennifer Anniston and Matt Le Blanc hailed tribute to the late actor.

In an Instagram post, David wrote: “Matty, thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity.”

“I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes.”

“And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers.”

“This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time,” the Friends star continued.

“I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around— “Could there BE any more clouds?.”

The individual tributes come after the Friends cast made a joint statement regarding Matthew’s death last month.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, the fivesome said: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.”

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able.”

“For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”