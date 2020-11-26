Chris O’Dowd admits life has been ‘s***e’ since he turned 40

Chris O’Dowd has admitted life has been “s***e” since he turned 40 last October.

Speaking to Doireann Garrihy on her Laughs Of Your Life podcast, the Irish actor reflected on the past year – which he described as a “s*** show”.

Chris said: “I turned 40 at the end of last year and it’s been s***e. I do not recommend it. The whole year. We lost our friend [Caroline Flack] at the start of the year.”

“And then Dawn was over there [in the UK] for the funeral, right at the time when all of this was f***ing kicking off,” he explained, referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

“And ever since has been a s**t show. And then there was the protests. The early days of that were scary enough. It’s been tense. It’s been hard to find laughs within, most of the time.”

Chris also spoke about the Be Kind movement, which kicked off following the death of Caroline Flack in February.

“I mean, Be Kind is such a lovely idea, but the truth is it’s far more than we need. All we need is for people to not deliberately be c***s,” he said.

“Like it’s a really low bar. Like be kind when you can for sure, but just try you best not to be a c***. But you know, we f***ing all fail at that sometimes I’m sure.”

“But it’s been a mad year. Imagine being a frontline worker during all of this, and also dealing with the fact that the worlds going through this and then your own stuff. It’s full on.”

During his chat with Doireann, Chris also joked about his love for weed.

When asked what’s a better medicine than laughter, Chris said: “Weed. 100 per cent. I’m not even sure that’s the order.”

“I was so stoned last night I wrote a eulogy for my dog [Potato] who is very much alive and well.”