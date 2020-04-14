Chris Hughes SLAMS claims he’s trying to win Jesy Nelson back

The reality star has branded the story as "made up bullshit"

Chris Hughes has slammed claims that he wants to win Jesy Nelson back.

The reality star spoke out after The Sun published an article, which claimed Chris is “confident” he’ll rekindle his romance with Jesy “as soon as isolation ends”.

Responding to the story on Twitter, Chris said it was “made up bullshit”, and slammed the journalist who wrote the article.

“Girl who published this @ellie_henman literally laughed down the phone to my manager when he told her you’re making me feel the lowest I’ve ever felt in my life and you’ve given us no right to reply before publishing,” he continued.

Just made up bullshit. Girl who published this @ellie_henman literally laughed down the phone to my manager when he told her you’re making me feel the lowest I’ve ever felt in my life and you’ve given us no right to reply before publishing. These people don’t care about anyone. https://t.co/9Ftt7eyUqj — Chris Hughes (@chrishughes_22) April 14, 2020

“These people don’t care about anyone.”

In response, the journalist tweeted back: “That is an absolute lie. And I sent an email to your management which they could have called me about. But didn’t.”

Chris replied: “Wow you’re calling me a lair. Jesus. It’s true Ellie, don’t defend yourself cus you’ve been called out.” [sic]

Wow you’re calling me a lair. Jesus. It’s true Ellie, don’t defend yourself cus you’ve been called out. You lot try and bury me every time I have a break up, or anything ever happens to me. Just leave me alone. I’ve spoke to nobody about my situation. I’m cut up. Leave me alone. — Chris Hughes (@chrishughes_22) April 14, 2020

“You lot try and bury me every time I have a break up, or anything ever happens to me. Just leave me alone. I’ve spoke to nobody about my situation.”

Chris added: “I’m cut up. Leave me alone.”

Jesy and Chris called it quits last month over the phone, after 16 months together.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast the girls are reminiscing over their own Leaving Cert drama, giving their top TV picks and chatting about the biggest stories of the week.

Plus Ali announces our brand new Patreon platform, which you can sign up to right HERE.

Become a Patron!