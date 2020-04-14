Ofcom receives 419 complaints over Eamonn Holmes’ 5G conspiracy comments

Ofcom has received 419 complaints over comments Eamonn Holmes made on This Morning.

Over the past few weeks, people have been led to believe that new 5G technology has caused the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Speaking on This Morning on Monday, Eamonn questioned why the “mainstream media” had slapped down the conspiracy theory, which links the spread of COVID-19 to 5G masts.

Eamonn’s comments sparked serious backlash, and broadcasting watchdog Ofcom received hundreds of complaints about the television presenter.

Eamonn Holmes talking about the 5G conspiracy theory. I just can’t. pic.twitter.com/vdwlQe0M1L — Richard (@gamray) April 13, 2020

In an attempt to clarify his comments today, Eamonn said: “I want to clarify some comments that some of you may have misinterpreted from me yesterday, around conspiracy theories and Coronavirus and this involved the roll out of 5G.”

“Both Alice Beer and myself agreed in a discussion on this very programme on fake news that it is not true and there is a connection between the present national health emergency and 5G and to suggest otherwise would be wrong and indeed it could be possibly dangerous. ”

Eamonn Holmes full statement on 5G remarks: “Many people are rightly concerned and are looking for answers, and that was simply what I was trying to do. For the avoidance of any doubt … no scientific evidence to substantiate any of those 5G theories.” pic.twitter.com/Gsu57yfkUB — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 14, 2020

“Every theory relating to such a connection has been proven to be false and we would like to emphasise that.”

“However, many people are rightly concerned and are looking for answers, and that’s simply what I was trying to impart yesterday but for the avoidance of any doubt I want to make it clear there’s no scientific evidence to substantiate any of those 5G theories,” he added.