Aaron Chalmers shares sweet snap of step-daughter meeting his newborn son

The Geordie Shore star looked every inch the doting father

Aaron Chalmers has shared a sweet snap of his step-daughter Siennah meeting his newborn son for the first time.

The reality star welcomed his first child with girlfriend Talia Oatway last week.

Taking to Instagram, Aaron shared an adorable photo of Siennah cuddling her little brother, Romeo.

“Morning snuggles with his big sister,” Aaron captioned the adorable photo.

Aaron and Talia announced the birth of their first child on Friday, as they both took to Instagram to share adorable snaps of their new arrival.

The couple appear to be adapting to life with a new baby, and have been sharing numerous photos of their journey through parenthood thus far.

Aaron announced Talia’s pregnancy back in October – just weeks after they reportedly broke up.

The pair started dating in June 2017, but allegedly called it quits after a series of rows.

Thankfully, the pair have since rekindled their romance, and are documenting their parenting journey on MTV’s Geordie OG’s – which follows the lives of former Geordie Shore castmates Gaz Beadle, Marnie Simpson, Holly Hagan, Sophie Kasaei, and Aaron.

