Charlotte Crosby welcomes her first child with boyfriend Jake Ankers

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Charlotte Crosby has welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Jake Ankers.

The news was confirmed by the Geordie Shore star’s father Gary on Saturday morning.

He tweeted: “So, officially a grand father! Little girl, all is well. Excited for the new chapter in our little family.”

Charlotte announced her pregnancy via Instagram in April.

Alongside an emotional video, she wrote: “A moment I wasn’t sure would ever be mine is here, it’s mine (and Jake’s) and i couldn’t be happier to be sharing it with you all……I’m having a baby.”

The 32-year-old started dating Jake after splitting from her ex Liam Beaumont last summer.

