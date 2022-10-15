Charlotte Crosby welcomes her first child with boyfriend Jake Ankers

Charlotte Crosby has welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Jake Ankers.

The news was confirmed by the Geordie Shore star’s father Gary on Saturday morning.

He tweeted: “So, officially a grand father! Little girl, all is well. Excited for the new chapter in our little family.”

So, officially a grand father! Little girl, all is well. Excited for the new chapter in our little family 😍 — Gary Crosby (@TheDiddyman1) October 15, 2022

Charlotte announced her pregnancy via Instagram in April.

Alongside an emotional video, she wrote: “A moment I wasn’t sure would ever be mine is here, it’s mine (and Jake’s) and i couldn’t be happier to be sharing it with you all……I’m having a baby.”

The 32-year-old started dating Jake after splitting from her ex Liam Beaumont last summer.

