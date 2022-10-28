Cervical Check campaigner Lynsey Bennett passes away aged 34

Cervical Check campaigner and social media star Lynsey Bennett has sadly passed away.

The 34-year-old died at her home in Co. Longford on Thursday, and is survived by her beloved daughters Zoe, 14, and Hailee, 9.

In a statement today, her solicitor Gillian O’Mahony said: “It is with great sadness that the family of Lynsey Bennett wish to announce that Lynsey passed away peacefully last night.”

“Lynsey was a very special person. Lynsey’s beautiful girls, father, sisters, family and friends are heartbroken at the passing of Lynsey at the young age of 34 years and would appeal for privacy at the moment.”

“Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly,” she added.

Lynsey, who had over 64k followers on Instagram, had been battling cervical cancer since 2017.

The mother-of-two was one of many women affected by the Cervical Check scandal, as she was diagnosed in January 2017 following a series of smears which failed to detect cervical cancer.

In February 2021, the mother-of-two settled her High Court case against the HSE and the laboratory involved in her missed cancer diagnosis for an undisclosed sum.

Speaking outside court, Lynsey said she hoped it would help secure her children’s future.

“I hope I have done enough to secure you both a future free from financial worries and that even with me not here to guide you that you can both pursue your dreams and remember Mammy loves you,” she said at the time.

Lynsey used her Instagram page (‘Cancer With Gratitude) to raise awareness of cervical cancer, and to update the public on her ongoing treatment.

The 34-year-old also advocated for more breakthrough cancer treatments to be brought to Ireland.

In the last two years, she was forced to travel to Germany and Mexico to undergo treatment that is not available in Ireland.