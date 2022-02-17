Katie Price’s fiancé Carl Woods charged with using threatening behaviour

Katie Price’s fiancé Carl Woods has been charged with using threatening behaviour.
Police confirmed today that Carl, 33, had been charged under section 4 of the Public Order Act.
He is due to appear before magistrates in Colchester on March 10.
An Essex Police spokesman said today: “A man arrested following an incident in Little Canfield, on August 23 2021, has been charged.”
“Carl Woods, 33, of The Meadows, Dunmow Road, Little Canfield, has been charged under Section 4 of the Public Order Act. He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates Court on March 10.”
Carl and Katie started dating in June 2020, and announced their engagement last April.
Ad