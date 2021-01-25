Brooklyn Beckham and fiancée Nicola Peltz pose naked in stunning photo

Brooklyn Beckham and his fiancée Nicola Peltz have posed naked in a stunning photo.
The couple announced their engagement in July, less than a year after they started dating.
The 21-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to share an intimate black-and-white snap with his wife-to-be.
The model captioned the post: “Never letting you go”, while Nicola shared the same photo, writing: “never let me go.”
Fans commented on the loved-up post, with one commenting: “Brooklyn you guys look so adorable in this picture bro it’s lit 🔥 ”
Another follower wrote: “Never seen anything so beautiful.. true love ❤️”
The new snap comes after Brooklyn revealed he got another tattoo to honour Nicola, a love letter on the back of his neck written by his “future wifey”.
The tattoo read: “My forever boy. Read this anytime you feel anxious. I want you to know how deeply loved you are.”
“You have the kindest heart I’ve ever met and hope I never go a day without your love.”
“I think you are so incredible. Just we can get through it all together if you breathe slow and trust. I love you beyond.”
“Love always, your future wifey.”
The newest addition to Brooklyn’s tattoo collection is the fifth dedicated to Nicola.
The amateur photographer got the name ‘Gina’ inked on his arm to honour Nicola’s late grandmother.
He also has his fiancée’s name tattooed on the side his neck, and her eyes inked on the back of his neck.