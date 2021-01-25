Brooklyn Beckham and fiancée Nicola Peltz pose naked in stunning photo

The couple announced their engagement in July

Brooklyn Beckham and his fiancée Nicola Peltz have posed naked in a stunning photo.

The couple announced their engagement in July, less than a year after they started dating.

The 21-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to share an intimate black-and-white snap with his wife-to-be.

The model captioned the post: “Never letting you go”, while Nicola shared the same photo, writing: “never let me go.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @brooklynbeckham

Fans commented on the loved-up post, with one commenting: “Brooklyn you guys look so adorable in this picture bro it’s lit 🔥 ”

Another follower wrote: “Never seen anything so beautiful.. true love ❤️”

The new snap comes after Brooklyn revealed he got another tattoo to honour Nicola, a love letter on the back of his neck written by his “future wifey”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @brooklynbeckham

The tattoo read: “My forever boy. Read this anytime you feel anxious. I want you to know how deeply loved you are.”

“You have the kindest heart I’ve ever met and hope I never go a day without your love.”

“I think you are so incredible. Just we can get through it all together if you breathe slow and trust. I love you beyond.”

“Love always, your future wifey.”