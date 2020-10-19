Baz Ashmawy shares incredible update about ‘star’ of DIY SOS Amy Mulcahy

Baz Ashmawy has shared an incredible update about the “star” of DIY SOS Amy Mulcahy.

Fans of the show were moved to tears as the series aired on RTÉ on Sunday, watching the Irish presenter work with volunteers to help renovate homes in a matter of days – changing lives in the process.

On last night’s show, the team helped 14-year-old Amy, who was left wheelchair bound following a horrific accident, transforming her home in just nine days.

Following the positive feedback from the show, Baz paid a special tribute to Amy, who he revealed has swapped her wheelchair for a walking frame since the show was filmed.

He wrote: “Wanna give a Big up to a legend of young woman who we could all learn from, Amy!

“She’s such a fighter 💪🏼 So much so that since the show she’s now off all her meds💊, she not using the chair and shes walking with a frame and in general she’s coming on leaps and bounds in miraculous fashion.

“That’s because she’s a star🌠… If I’m honest… She could do with bitching a little less about her feckn nails💅 but Hay… No ones perfect! 💁🏼‍♀️To the woman of the hour. AMY👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻”

Model Thalia Heffernan commented: “Brilliant 💕💕💕”, while Amy Huberman wrote: “❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

James Patrice added: “Phenomenal Amy, you, the whole show – absolutely incredible 🙌🏼✨”.

Speaking ahead of the show, Baz said: “We’re transforming lives with the power of kindness.”