Authorities release certificate confirming Queen Elizabeth II’s cause of death

Authorities have released the certificate confirming Queen Elizabeth II’s cause of death.

The British monarch passed away peacefully on September 8 aged 96, at her Scottish estate of Balmoral Castle.

The Queen lay in state for four days at Westminster Hall before her state funeral on Monday, September 19.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Scottish authorities had delayed the release of Queen Elizabeth II’s death certificate.

However, her official death certificate has since been released, confirming that the British monarch passed away from old age with no other contributing factors.

The document, published by National Records of Scotland on Thursday, states that the Queen died at 3.10pm on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Ballater, Scotland.

A plane carrying her grandson Prince William, her two sons Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, and Edward’s wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex landed in Aberdeen at 3.50pm, while the Queen’s other grandson Prince Harry’s plane only took off from Luton airport at 5.35pm.

Queen Elizabeth II’s death was officially announced at 6.30pm, while the Duke of Sussex’s plane only landed in Aberdeen at 6.46pm.

In a statement, National Records of Scotland said: “The Registrar General for Scotland, Paul Lowe, confirmed that Her Majesty The Queen’s death was registered in Aberdeenshire on 16th September 2022.”

“National Records of Scotland has today published an extract from Her Majesty The Queen’s entry in the Register of Deaths. An official extract of an entry in the Register of Deaths can also be referred to as a death certificate.”

Anne, the Princess Royal is listed as the “informant” on the document, meaning she would have notified the local registrar of her mother’s passing.

Princess Anne and her older brother King Charles III were by their mother’s side when she passed away.

Charles ascended to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, while his eldest son Prince William is his heir apparent.