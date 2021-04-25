Ashley Cain announces the death of his baby daughter Azaylia

The eight-month-old had been battling a rare and aggressive form of leukemia

Ashley Cain has announced the death of his baby daughter Azaylia.

The Ex On The Beach star welcomed his first child with his girlfriend Safiyya back in August, but two months later their baby girl was sadly diagnosed with a “rare and aggressive” form of leukemia.

The eight-month-old was taken home from hospital earlier this month after the couple were told she was terminal, and has since passed away.

Sharing the news in a heartbreaking post, the 31-year-old wrote: “Rest In Paradise Princess 👼🏼🌈 I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven ❤️😢 #AzayliaDiamondCain”.

Ashley’s partner Safiyya wrote: “👼🌈You are my Angel my heartbeat my soul, RIP my precious baby, you will always be with me like a handprint on my heart 🧡 🤚 🙏🏼👼 🌈”

Marking Azaylia’s eight-month birthday earlier this month, Ashley wrote in an emotional tribute: “I honestly thought @therock was my hero until I spent the last 8 months with you.”

“You taught me how to be strong when I needed strength, you taught me how to smile when I am feeling sad, you taught me how to cherish every single moment – as these moments are all we have.”

“You’ve been tenacious, fearless, courageous, positive, happy and loving through times which I thought would make it impossible! You’ve given me the best 8 months of my life through the toughest of times. MY HERO I LOVE YOU .”

