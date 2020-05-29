The pair have spent three months apart due to the Coronavirus pandemic

ANOTHER Love Island couple have split during lockdown

Love Island stars Demi Jones and Luke Mabbott have reportedly called it quits.

The pair coupled up on the show’s first winter series, which came to an end back in February.

However not long after they left the villa, they were forced to spend three months apart due to the coronavirus pandemic – which wasn’t good for their relationship.

“It’s no huge drama – they’re just better off as friends,” a source told The Sun Online.

“They had a good run but they have split for good.”

“There’s been no cheating or drama they just drifted apart – he’s looking forward to lockdown being over and making the most of his newly single status,” the source added.

The Justin Bieber-lookalike coupled up with the 21-year-old, after she was dumped by fellow Islander Nas Majeed.

They went on to finish in third place at the final.

The 25-year-old is currently isolating with his family in the seaside town of Redcar, while Demi is with her family in Portsmouth.

