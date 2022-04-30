Anna Wintour invites ALL the Kardashian sisters to the Met Gala for the first time ever

Anna Wintour has invited all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters to the Met Gala for the first time ever.

The 2022 Met Gala will take place on Monday, May 2, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Arguably the biggest celebrity event of the year, the charity ball is always attended by A-list names.

Anna Wintour has co-chaired the gala since 1995, and personally approves every single person on the 400-strong guest list.

And this year, for the first time ever, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian have nabbed an invitation.

The pair have never attended the star-studded event, but their mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kim, Kendall and Kylie have been invited numerous times.

According to The New York Post, Kourtney will walk the red carpet with her fiancé Travis Barker.

Kim is expected to attend with her boyfriend Pete Davidson, and Khloe will join their momager Kris, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

A source told the outlet: “Years ago she would not have invited the Kardashians, but now, they’re a mainstay.”

“I think Anna is just … following in the footsteps of the world. She has been for a while.”

Just last year, Khloe shut down rumours she had been blacklisted from attending the fashionable event.

When asked if the Met Gala rumours were true on Twitter, the mother-of-one replied: “Absolutely NOT true.”

The star-studded event will honour the Costume Institute’s exhibition on American fashion, In America: An Anthology Of Fashion, with the dress code being “gilded glamour.”

Anna carefully selects a handful of celebrity co-chairs to join her every year, and this year she chose Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Fashion designer Tom Ford and the head of Instagram Adam Mosseri will also return to host the event alongside her.

About 400 guests are expected to attend the Met Gala this year, but the guest list is kept under lock and key until the night itself.

While we don’t now for sure who’s going, a number of stars are already rumoured to attend to the prestigious event.

Aside from the Kardashian-Jenner clan, fans can expect to see the likes of Dakota Johnson, Eileen Gu, Megan Thee Stallion, and newly married Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham on the red carpet.

Fashion fans can watch all the red carpet action through Vogue’s official livestream.

The livestream will be hosted by Vogue editor Hamish Bowles, actress Vanessa Hudgens, and TV personality La La Anthony.

Coverage from the red carpet is expected to start at 6pm EST, which will be around 11pm in Ireland on Monday night.