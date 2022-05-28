Amber Heard’s ex Elon Musk reacts to Johnny Depp defamation trial

Amber Heard’s ex Elon Musk has reacted to her and Johnny Depp’s highly-publicised defamation trial.

The former couple’s court battle came to an end on Friday after six weeks, as their respective lawyers delivered their closing arguments.

As we await a verdict from the jury, who will continue deliberations on Tuesday, Amber’s former flame Elon took to Twitter to have his say on the trial.

The Tesla founder dated the actress for a few months in 2017, after Amber’s nasty split from Johnny in May 2016.

After the trial came to an end on Friday, Elon tweeted: “I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible.”

The 50-year-old was responding to MIT research scientist Lex Fridman, who had shared his takeaways from the trial online.

He wrote: “My takeaways from Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial: 1. Fame is one hell of a drug (for some). 2. Psychiatrists & lawyers come in drastically varying levels of skill.”

“3. Lying to millions of people is something humans are capable of. 4. Love can be messy. 5. Mega pint of wine.”

Johnny, 58, launched a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber in 2019, after she wrote about being an alleged victim of domestic violence in an op-ed for the Washington Post in December 2018.

While his name was excluded from the piece, Johnny’s legal team have argued that the op-ed implied that he “perpetrated domestic violence against her.”

In response, Amber countersued Johnny, asking for $100 million and claiming she suffered “rampant physical violence and abuse” at his hands.

During the six-week long trial, the actress detailed multiple incidents of alleged abuse, and told the court that “violence became normal” towards the end of their relationship.

However, Johnny testified that he never hit his ex-wife, and claimed that she was the abuser in their relationship.

The 58-year-old has said the allegations he was a “drunken, cocaine-fueled menace who beat women” have cost him “everything”.

Johnny and Amber met in 2009 on the set of the film The Rum Diary, and were married in February 2015.

Their divorce was finalised two years later.

You can read the biggest bombshells and revelations from the trial here.