The Irish fashion store has everything you need

The Perfect Summer Dresses On Crave Closet Right Now

With the sunny weather here to stay, now is the time to update your wardrobe with summer dresses – and we have the perfect picks for you.

Whether you are looking for puffy sleeves, or something slick and sexy, cravecloset.com has the best mixture of looks. Plus they have 30% off on their site this weekend, just use the code ‘banker’.

If you’re looking for a dress to spice up your date night at home, or to enjoy the sun in, we have the best styles below:

Siena Dress

Puffy sleeves, frills and all white – this is the ultimate girly dress for summer.

This can be dressy with heels or casual with runners, so it can easily bring you from day to night.

€49.99 you can get this right HERE.

Maggie Dress

This off-the-shoulder number is perfect for date night.

The flattering material will give you a confident boost and shape those curves all at the same time.

For €32.99 you can get this look right HERE.

Talia Dress

If you’re looking for something simple and slick, this is the dress for you.

With a slight slit on the left leg, you can feel sexy and summery in this one.

For €34.99 you can get this beauty right HERE.

Fairy Dress

A perfect dress for day or night time, we are loving the Fairy Dress.

You can button down the front for a more edgy look, or button it up for a daytime casual look.

For €59.99 you can buy this right HERE.

Leticia Dress

Last but not least, this pink dress screams summer and romance all at once.

If you’re looking for a flattering dress then look no further, the layers and ribbon belt will pull in your waist and cover any lumps and bumps.

For €42.99 you can buy this look HERE.