We've rounded up our top picks for the coming week

The best TV shows and movies coming to Netflix this week

Netflix are adding a host of new films and TV shows to their service this week.

From a brand new reality show following a group of wealthy friends in LA, to a true-crime series on one of the most notorious serial killers, there is plenty to keep you entertained.

Take a look at our top picks:

Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy

This upcoming documentary examines the complex history of crack in the America during the 1980s.

Decades later, the destructive effects on people’s lives, families and communities are still deeply felt.

Crack: Cocaine, Corruption and Conspiracy joins Netflix on Monday, January 11.

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

This four-part true-crime series follows the murders of Richard Ramirez, who terrorised residents in Los Angeles back in 1984.

Dubbed the ‘Night Stalker’ by the media at the time, the self-claimed Satanist was charged with 13 murders and 5 attempted murders upon his arrest in 1985.

Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer joins Netflix on Wednesday, January 13. Bling Empire This brand new reality series follows a wildly wealthy group of Asian and Asian-American friends (and frenemies) in Los Angeles. Described as Crazy Rich Asians meets Real Housewives, the official synopsis reads: “While their days and nights are filled with fabulous parties and expensive shopping sprees, don’t let the glitz and glamour fool you. “Between running multi-billion dollar businesses and travelling the world, these friends are as good at keeping secrets as they are at spilling them. And there is certainly no shortage of secrets.” Season one of Bling Empire joins Netflix on Friday, January 15. Outside The Wire Outside The Wire is a brand new sci-fi film set in the near future.

A drone pilot sent into a war zone finds himself paired up with a top-secret android officer on a mission to stop a nuclear attack.

The flick joins Netflix on Friday, January 15.

Boy Erased

Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe, Lucas Hedges and Troye Sivan star in this 2018 drama.

Based on Boy Erased: A Memoir of Identity, Faith and Family by Garrard Conley, the emotional film sees a young man come out to his family as gay.

However, his father sends him to a conversion therapy camp where he is introduced to some questionable philosophy and methods.

Boy Erased joins Netflix on Sunday, January 17.