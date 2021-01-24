Here's our top picks for the week ahead

The best TV shows and films joining Netflix this week

As we reach the last week of January, Netflix are adding a host of new additions to their platform to keep us entertained in the week ahead.

From an inspiring sports docuseries, to a thriller about a missing child, we have rounded up our top picks.

Take a look:

The Vanished

This 2020 thriller tells the story of a family who’s vacation takes a terrifying turn.

A couple discover their young daughter has vanished without a trace, and they will stop at nothing to find her.

The Vanishing will join Netflix on Monday, January 25.

Snowpiercer (Season 2)

Season two of this drama series is being adding to the streaming giant this week.

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, the show centres on the remaining people, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe.

Snowpiercer season 2 joins Netflix on Tuesday, January 26.

Penguin Bloom

Based on a true story, Penguin Bloom follows a young mother whose world is turned upside down after a near-fatal accident leaves her unable to walk.

As she learns to adapt to her new life, she finds hope in an unlikely hero, a small bird named Penguin.

This inspiring film joins Netflix on Wednesday, January 27.

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints tells the story of a youth football program in the heart of inner-city East NY, Brooklyn.

The docuseries follows the driven young athletes, as well as their coaches and parents.

The new series joins Netflix on Friday, January 29.

The Dig

Based on the 2007 novel of the same name by John Preston, The Dig reimagines the events of the 1939 excavation of Sutton Hoo.

As WWII looms, a wealthy widow hires an amateur archaeologist to excavate the burial mounds on her estate.

When they make a historic discovery, the echoes of Britain’s past resonate in the face of its uncertain future‎.

The Dig joins Netflix on Friday, January 29.

Finding Ohana

Finding Ohana is a brand new adventure comedy set in Hawaii.

Two Brooklyn-raised siblings take a trip to Oahu, where they discover and reconnect with their Hawaiian heritage.

Finding Ohana joins Netflix on Friday, January 29.