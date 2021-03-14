We've rounded up our top picks for the week ahead

The best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this week

Netflix are adding a host of new TV shows and movies to their platform this week, so we’ve rounded up our top picks.

From a highly anticipated documentary on a scandal that rocked America, to a feel-good sitcom starring Katharine McPhee, here’s some of the best flicks joining Netflix this week:

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal

Back in August, 50 parents were charged in connection with the college admissions scheme – which allowed parents to pay sums of money to secure spots for their children at top-ranked schools.

Well-known faces involved in the scandal included Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, who were all sentenced to jail time.

Operation Varsity Blues will follow the man in the centre of the 2019 scandal, Rick Singer, who plead guilty to racketeering conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and obstruction of justice.

The documentary joins Netflix on Wednesday, March 17.

Deadly Illusions

Sex and the City star Kristin Davis stars as a bestselling novelist suffering from writer’s block in this thriller.

The novelist hires a young woman to watch over her twin children as she embarks on her latest story, but the line between the life she is writing about and the one she is living becomes blurred.

Deadly Illusions joins Netflix on Thursday, March 18.

Formula 1 Drive To Survive

This docuseries gives viewers exclusive, intimate access to the people in one of the world’s greatest racing competitions – the Formula 1.

Season 1 joins Netflix on Friday, March 19, and follows the dramatic 2018 season.

Little

Think the opposite of 13 Going On 30 with this 2019 romantic comedy.

A successful businesswoman who treats her employees poorly wakes up one morning to discover that she has been transformed into her 13-year-old self, who was constantly bullied.

The film joins Netflix on Friday, March 19.

Country Comfort

Katharine McPhee stars as an aspiring young country singer named Bailey in this feel-good sitcom.

Bailey takes a job as a nanny for a rugged cowboy named Beau (Eddie Cibrian) and his five children, and becomes the mother-figure they’ve been missing.

Country Comfort joins Netflix on Friday, March 19.