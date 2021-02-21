We have rounded up our top picks for the week

The best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this week

With talks of Ireland’s Level 5 lockdown restrictions being extended past March 5, we have more time than ever to watch TV.

From a drama starring Tom Hardy as a notorious gangster, to a documentary on one of the greatest footballers of all time, Netflix are adding a host of new flicks to their platform this week.

Take a look:

What Men Want

After years of being overpowered by men in the industry, a female sports agent gains the ability to hear men’s thoughts and uses it to her advantage.

This romantic comedy joins Netflix on Monday, February 22.

Pelé

This upcoming documentary follows the life of Brazilian football player Edson Arantes do Nascimento – better known as Pelé.

The film showcases the star reflecting upon his impressive career. from being young superstar to a national hero.

Pelé joins Netflix on Tuesday, February 23.

Canine Intervention

This brand new reality series follows renowned dog trainer Jas Leverette as he runs one of the top dog training facilities in California.

Using his unique training methods and techniques, Jas works with a variety of dogs and their owners to fix their obedience and behavior issues.

Canine Intervention joins Netflix on Wednesday, February 24.

Ginny & Georgia

Georgia and her two kids Ginny and Austin move to a New England town in search of a fresh start, but find that the road to new beginnings can be bumpy.

Ginny & Georgia joins Netflix on Wednesday, February 24.

Capone

Tom Hardy stars as notorious gangster Al Capone in this 2020 biographical drama film.

The flick follows Al Capone’s life after his 11-year sentence at Atlanta Penitentiary, as he suffers from neurosyphilis and dementia.

Capone joins Netflix on Thursday, February 25.