We've rounded up our top picks for the week

The best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this week

Following the highly anticipated release of The Crown’s fourth season, Netflix are adding a host of new flicks to their service.

From Christmas feel-goods, to a beloved classic sitcom, there is plenty to watch in the coming week.

Here are our top picks:

We Are The Champions

This brand new doc-series will showcase some of the most unusual competitions in the world.

From the quirky to the bizarre, viewers will meet passionate communities who enjoy the likes of cheese rolling, chilli eating, dog dancing and frog jumping.

We Are The Champions joins Netflix on Tuesday, November 17.

Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given

This Netflix comedy event shows Kevin Hart as you’ve never seen him before.

From the comfort of his own home, Kevin performs stand-up in a whole new environment, discussing subjects such as the coronavirus and life after 40.

Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given joins Netflix on Tuesday, November 17.

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas

This interior design show will follow Benjamin “Mr. Christmas” Bradley, as he spreads holiday joy and transforms everyday homes into Christmas spectacles.

Working alongside his trusted team of “elves”, Mr. Christmas will help deserving families prepare for the most wonderful time of the year by giving their homes jaw-dropping makeovers.

Bradley will give viewers tips and advice to take their home decorating to the next level, showing off dazzling light displays and fabulous Christmas trees. Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas will join the platform on Wednesday, November 18.

The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again

The sequel film to the beloved rom-com sees Vanessa Hudgens reprise her roles as lookalikes Stacy and Margaret, with a third character for the actress to play also being added to the mix.

In the latest instalment to the Christmas film, Margaret’s lookalike cousin Fiona shows up with her own agenda, as she attempts to claim Margaret’s crown.

The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again joins Netflix on Thursday, November 19.

Moesha

Fans were thrilled when Netflix revealed they would be adding the beloved sit-com Moesha to their streaming service.

The series ran from 1996 until 2001, following a high school student who lives with her family in the Leimert Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, as she juggles school, friendships and romance.

Moesha joins Netflix on Friday, November 20.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on The Square

This brand new holiday musical features 14 original songs from the one and only Dolly Parton.