The film investigates the murder of 24-year-old Crystal Theobald

Netflix release new true crime documentary ‘Why Did You Kill Me?’

‘Why Did You Kill Me?’ joined Netflix on Wednesday.

The true crime documentary investigates the murder of 24-year-old Crystal Theobald, who was shot dead while driving through a neighbourhood in California in February 2006.

Crystal’s mother Belinda Lane, who was in the car behind her daughter at the time she was shot, was determined to track down her daughter’s killer – and used social media to do so.

Belinda and her family created fake accounts on the social media site MySpace to try and track down who they suspected was responsible for the shooting and after a ten year search, they made a major break-through.

Ad

However, questions still remain about Crystal’s murder.

Check out the trailer for the new true crime documentary: