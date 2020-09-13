We've rounded up the best shows and films to get your through the week

Here’s what’s coming out on Netflix this week

From a brand new cooking show, a Ryan Gosling fronted film, to a new psychological drama series – this week’s Netflix line-up does not disappoint.

We have rounded up some of the best shows and movies dropping on the hit streaming platform during the week.

Take a look:

Ratched (Friday 18th)

From the creator of American Horror Story, Netflix is dropping a brand new psychological drama starring Sarah Paulson – who works as a nurse in a leading psychiatric hospital.

According to the synopsis: “Ratched is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched.

“In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind.

“On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.”

Season 1 of Ratched drops on the streaming service on Friday, September 18th.

A Nice Girl Like You (Tuesday 15th)

Lucy Hale leads the cast of this new romantic comedy, which sees her character – also named Lucy – create a wild to-do list when it comes to her sex life.

Starring alongside Leonidas Gulaptis, Lucy embarks on a whirlwind journey of self-discovery, friendship, and new love.

A Nice Girl Like You is available on Netflix from Tuesday, September 15th.

The American Barbecue Showdown (Friday 18th)

As the summer draws to a close and the evenings begin to get cooler, it’s time to say goodbye to BBQs – or is it?

This reality series sees eight of America’s “best backyard smokers and pitmasters” fight for the title of American Barbecue Showdown in a brand new culinary competition show.

The eight-part series will be judged by Bludso’s BBQ founder Kevin Bludso and Memphis BBQ Company owner Melissa Cookston, and is available to watch from Friday, September 18th.