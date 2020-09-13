Here’s what’s coming out on Netflix this week

From a brand new cooking show, a Ryan Gosling fronted film, to a new psychological drama series – this week’s Netflix line-up does not disappoint.
We have rounded up some of the best shows and movies dropping on the hit streaming platform during the week.
Take a look:
Ratched (Friday 18th)
From the creator of American Horror Story, Netflix is dropping a brand new psychological drama starring Sarah Paulson – who works as a nurse in a leading psychiatric hospital.
According to the synopsis: “Ratched is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched.
“In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind.
“On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.”
Season 1 of Ratched drops on the streaming service on Friday, September 18th.
A Nice Girl Like You (Tuesday 15th)
Lucy Hale leads the cast of this new romantic comedy, which sees her character – also named Lucy – create a wild to-do list when it comes to her sex life.
Starring alongside Leonidas Gulaptis, Lucy embarks on a whirlwind journey of self-discovery, friendship, and new love.
A Nice Girl Like You is available on Netflix from Tuesday, September 15th.
The American Barbecue Showdown (Friday 18th)
As the summer draws to a close and the evenings begin to get cooler, it’s time to say goodbye to BBQs – or is it?
This reality series sees eight of America’s “best backyard smokers and pitmasters” fight for the title of American Barbecue Showdown in a brand new culinary competition show.
The eight-part series will be judged by Bludso’s BBQ founder Kevin Bludso and Memphis BBQ Company owner Melissa Cookston, and is available to watch from Friday, September 18th.
“Competition doesn’t get more delicious than in the world of barbecue, especially when it comes to our eight hopeful pitmasters as they stoke their flames against each other, and the clock, to be crowned American Barbecue Champion,” said John Hesling, President, Maverick TV USA.
“Distinct flavors, techniques, creativity and humour are all on display as our barbecue competitors are put to the test in the hottest battle they’ve ever faced in American Barbecue Showdown.”
First Man (Friday 18th)
Ryan Gosling teams up with Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle to tell the story of NASA’s mission to land a man on the moon.
Ryan Gosling stars as Neil Armstrong in this 2018 film, exploring the sacrifices and the cost of one of the most dangerous missions in history.
The film had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, and received numerous nominations – including two nominations at the 76th Golden Globe Awards and four nominations at the 91st Academy Awards.
The First Man drops on Netflix this Friday, September 18th.
The Devil All The Time (Wednesday 16th)
Tom Holland and Robert Patterson star in this dark psychological thriller, which sees Tom’s character fight the evil forces that threaten him and his family.
Set in rural southern Ohio and West Virginia between World War II and the Vietnam war, the film is adapted from Donald Ray Pollock’s award-winning novel.
Tom and Robert’s performances in the movie received high praise, but the film’s grim tone and excessive use of violence was questioned by critics.
This dark film drops on Netflix this Wednesday, September 16th.
