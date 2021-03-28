Our top picks for the week ahead

Here’s what is coming to Netflix this week

With April just around the corner, Netflix are adding a host of new flicks to their platform in the week ahead.

From Mrs. Brown’s Boys big screen debut, to a musical adaptation of a family-favourite film, we’ve rounded up our top picks joining this week.

Take a look:

Mrs. Brown’s Boys D’Movie

Brendan O’Carroll and his family hit the big screens with this 2014 comedy film based on the popular sitcom Mrs. Brown’s Boys.

Mrs. Brown faces ninjas, car chases and outdoor musical numbers as she battles to retain her Dublin market stall.

Mrs. Brown’s Boys D’Movie joins Netflix on Thursday, April 1.

The Time Traveler’s Wife

The Time Traveler’s Wife tells the story of Henry, a man with a genetic disorder that causes him to time travel unpredictably.

He meets his wife Claire on his travels, but his inability to remain in one time and place causes trouble in his marriage.

The sci-fi romance joins Netflix on Thursday, April 1.

Worn Stories

Emily Spivack collected stories and memories connected to clothing for her New York Times best selling book Worn Stories, which has now been turned into a Netflix series.

The eight-part series opens the closets of a diverse group of people to reveal a treasure-trove of tales about the meaning behind articles of clothing

Worn Stories joins Netflix on Thursday, April 1.

Shrek: The Musical

Based on the 2001 DreamWorks Animation film, Shrek: The Musical brings the beloved film to Broadway.

The musical tells the story of an ogre living in the swamp who falls in love with Princess Fiona, who he rescues from a tower.

Shrek: The Musical joins Netflix on Thursday, April 1.

Death Becomes Her

Meryl Streep, Bruce Willis, and Goldie Hawn star in this 1992 black comedy fantasy film about a writer and an actress who hate each other for years as they have a crush on the same man.

They secretly drink a miracle cure which prevents ageing, but discover that they have turned immortal.

Death Becomes Her joins Netflix on Thursday, April 1.

Cast Away

Tom Hanks stars as Chuck Nolan in this 2000 adventure drama film, who finds himself marooned on a desolate island after a deadly plane crash.

With no way to escape, Chuck must find ways to survive in his new home.

Cast Away joins Netflix on Thursday, April 1.