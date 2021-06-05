These stars found love on the hit dating show

To celebrate Goss.ie turning 7 this week, we’ve listed 7 Love Island couples who are still going strong.

After finding love on the show, these reality stars went from strength to strength – with some even getting married and starting their own families.

Take a look:

Nathan Massey and Cara de la Hoyde

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey won the 2016 series of Love Island together, after coupling up on the first day.

The couple welcomed their first child together the following year, a baby boy named Freddie.

In 2019, the reality stars tied the knot in a lavish ceremony, and they’ve since welcomed their second child – a baby girl named Delilah.

Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland

Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland found love on the ITV2 series back in 2016.

The couple tie the knot in September 2018, and their special day was documented in their own TLC show entitled ‘Alex and Olivia Say Yes’.

The reality stars live in a stunning mansion in Essex, which has it’s very own Instagram account.

Dom Lever and Jess Shears

Dom and Jess appeared on Love Island in 2017 and instantly fell for each-other when Jess was brought in as the season “bombshell”.

The couple’s first wedding was shown on Good Morning Britain in a wild ceremony overseen by Jeremy Kyle on Valentine’s Day in 2018.

In October that same year, the reality star’s officially wed in an intimate ceremony in Mykonos – and welcomed a baby boy the following year.

Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow

Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow met on the 2017 series of Love Island, and have been together ever since.

The couple welcomed their first child in October last year, a baby girl named Nell.

Three months later, Jamie proposed to Camilla by dressing their daughter in a personalised baby grow, which read: “Mummy, will you marry my Daddy?”

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague met on Love Island in 2019, coming in second place on the show.

The couple moved in together shortly afterwards, and have often shared their plans to get married and start a family.

Tommy recently told The Sun: “Everybody doubted us and said we were fake. The whole time we laughed and said: ‘We’ll show them,’ and we did because we’re still together and getting stronger.”

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp won the first winter version of Love Island in early 2020.

Soon after winning the show, the UK entered a strict lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, so they isolated together at Paige’s family home in Scotland.

In June last year, the couple officially moved in together, and are now living in a stunning flat in Manchester.

Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman

Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman were one of the favourite couples from last year’s winter Love Island, coming in second place to Paige and Finn.

The couple moved into their first home together last May – purchasing a luxury London flat.

The reality stars are now the proud owners of an adorable new pooch, who they named Nala Trotman-Fudge.