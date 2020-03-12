The former glamour model used to be very active on social media

Katie Price disables her Instagram account after ex-husband gets engaged

Katie Price has disabled her Instagram account, after her ex-husband Kieran Hayler got engaged in the Maldives.

The mother-of-five hasn’t been active on social media over the past few weeks, after she said she needed to take a break.

The 41-year-old has since disabled her Instagram account altogether.

A source close to the star told MailOnline: “Katie’s Instagram with a following of over 2M has today been disabled.”

“Following on from her last emotional post Katie has made the move to disable her account. Katie will be returning to social media but not until she is ready to do so,” they added.

Katie’s Instagram account disappeared just one day after her third husband Kieran Hayler reportedly got engaged to his girlfriend Michelle Penticost during a trip to the Maldives this week.

Michelle reportedly shared a snap of her ring on Facebook, alongside the caption: “So today at sunset I became a fiancée (sic).”

Kieran is still technically married to Katie, despite the fact that they split in May 2018.