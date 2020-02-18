The star has recently been under tabloid scrutiny

Katie Price announces she is stepping back from the limelight

Katie Price has announced that she is set to step back from the limelight.

The 41-year-old mother of 5 made the announcement in a statement on her Instagram account.

“I’ve decided to take a break from this horrible media world,” she began.

“I’m absolutely heartbroken… I’m having a dramatic change in my life for the better,” she said.

“I don’t want to have to read or see anything in the press about me, my family & friends or my exes.”

Adding: “This has all got to stop.”

“I’ll be back when I’m ready.”

It comes in the wake of the death of TV Presenter Caroline Flack who died by suicide on Saturday, February 15th.

Katie was recently banned from driving and declared bankrupt.

The star has been the subject of a number of tabloid stories in the past few months relating to her romance with on-again-off-again boyfriend Kris Boyson.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please contact Samaritans on 116 123 Pieta House on 1800 247 247.