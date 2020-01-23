THIS is how much each Love Island contestant is already earning on Instagram

Love Island stars are known for their online earning abilities.
From brand endorsements to collaborations with internet fashion companies, islanders are set to make some serious money from their personalities and popularity after the show.
However, new data by Digitaloft has revealed that some Winter Love Island stars could already charge four figures for an Instagram post.
The data assesses how much the reality star’s online following has grown since they entered the villa, and crunches the numbers to establish how much they could currently charge a brand for a single post.
Shaughna Phillips is leading the list of social media stars as the most popular islander online.
She currently has the most followers at 394,474 – a 2633% increase on her original 14,982. According to the data, the star could charge £1,913.59 per Instagram post if she wanted to collaborate with a brand today.
Check out the top highest potential earners in the Love Island villa right now:
Shaughna Phillips
Original followers: 14,982
Followers today: 394,474
Potential Instagram earnings per post: £1,913.59
Sophie Piper
Original followers: 29,661
Followers today: 305,674
Potential Instagram earnings per post: £1,338.94
Callum Jones
Original followers: 12,234
Followers today: 274,214
Potential Instagram earnings per post: £1,330.21
Paige Turley
Original followers: 36,143
Followers today: 254,260
Potential Instagram earnings per post: £1,233.42
Leanne Amaning
Original followers: 11,116
Followers today: 199,873
Potential Instagram earnings per post: £969.58
Connor Durman
Original followers: 11,853
Followers today: 195,531
Potential Instagram earnings per post: £948.52
Mike Boateng
Original followers: 8,866
Followers today: 190,318
Potential Instagram earnings per post: £923.23
Eve Gale
Original followers: 20,722
Followers today: 179,908
Potential Instagram earnings per post: £872.73
Jess Gale
Original followers: 20,824
Followers today: 173,889
Potential Instagram earnings per post: £843.54
Siânnise Fudge
Original followers: 10,764
Followers today: 142,171
Potential Instagram earnings per post: £689.67
Nas Majeed
Original followers: 4,724
Followers today: 132,346
Potential Instagram earnings per post: £642.01
Connagh Howard
Original followers: 2,670
Followers today: 69,715
Potential Instagram earnings per post: £338.19