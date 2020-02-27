The show will broadcast outside of Dublin for only the third time in it's almost 60 year history

The Late Late Show will broadcast from THIS Irish county next month

The Late Late Show is set to film outside of Dublin for the first time in two years.

The iconic show is travelling to Limerick to broadcast their March 13th episode, as the show hopes to showcase stunning Irish sights across the country.

In the weekend leading up to St Patrick’s Day 2020, Fáilte Ireland has inspired The Late Late Show to hit the road and explore outside of Dublin’s borders.

The upcoming show will mark the first time that The Late Late Show has been broadcast outside of its studio in Donnybrook since 2018, when it broadcast live from London.

In 2008, the show aired from Wexford Opera House.

Next month, filming will take place at the Limerick University Concert Hall.



Host Ryan Tubridy said:“Since The Late Late Show came back in September, we have noticed an appetite with viewers for a celebration of Ireland, what’s great about this country of ours, the wonderful people, the positives…”

“The point of our upcoming trip to Limerick is that we are celebrating the best of Irish. Whatever walk of life you are in, whatever professional field you happen to be in, wherever it happens to be, we will be looking at you and saying ‘we think you are wonderful’.

“In a world that tends to focus on the negative too much, we like to strive to buck that trend. Irish people love this island, The Late Late Show loves Ireland and we cannot wait to get this show on the road and head West.”