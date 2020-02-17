Molly-Mae Hague pledges profits from clothing collection to mental health charity in honour of Caroline Flack

"Please from the bottom of my heart remember, Always Be Kind."

Molly-Mae Hague has announced that she will be donating all of the profits from her latest collection with PrettyLittleThing to a mental health charity in honour of Caroline Flack’s death.

The charity, called Mind, offers information and advice to people with mental health problems and lobbies government and local authorities on their behalf.

Taking to Instagram, Molly-Mae revealed that she cancelled the launch of the collection last night in order to be respectful to Caroline’s friends and family.

“Myself and the @prettylittlething team cancelled our launch dinner last night out of respect to Caroline and her family at this difficult time,” she wrote.

“We have decided to donate 100% of the profits of our latest edit together to @Mindcharity.”

“Launching today, the donations will help Mind provide advice and support to anyone experiencing mental health problems.”

“PrettyLittleThing and I will continue to support this matter which is close to our hearts.”

“Please from the bottom of my heart remember, Always Be Kind.”

Molly-Mae herself has faced social media bullying and trolling since her Love Island stint.