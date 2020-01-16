Fans may be left waiting for a third season

Future of Netflix show in jeopardy as cast released from contracts

Netflix show Mindhunter is in jeopardy as the streaming service has released the cast from their contracts.

The show premiered the second season of the show only five months ago, and already there are doubts over a third season.

Led by stars Holt McCallany and Jonathan Groff who play two FBI agents from a newly established behavioural science unit, the show portrays the early days of criminal psychology.

The streaming platform released the cast from their contracts for the third season as the show’s executive producer David Fincher is focusing on other projects.

In a statement released to Deadline, a Netflix spokesperson revealed: “David is focused on directing his first Netflix film Mank and on producing the second season of Love, Death and Robots.”

While there are doubts over the future of the show, it is possible it may return.

“He may revisit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn’t fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own.”

The show is based on the non-fiction book ‘Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit’ by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker.

Season one and two of the show are currently available for streaming on Netflix.